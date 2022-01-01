The weekend in Penticton kicked off an unexpected snowfall (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

Snow and more below-normal temperatures on its way to the Okanagan: Environment Canada

The first week of the new year will feature temperatures with highs of -6 C in Kelowna and Penticton

It appears as though 2022 will start the same way 2021 ended.

The first week of the new year in the Okanagan is supposed to feature more below-normal temperatures, with Environment Canada projecting consistent highs of about -6 in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

Temperatures are supposed to be slightly lower in Salmon Arm, however, by the end of the week.

Contrary to the arctic-like winter blast that hit Western Canada at the end of December, record-setting temperatures are not expected to be the weather theme in B.C’s Interior during early January.

Instead, Environment Canada is projecting snow to fall across the Okanagan up until Jan. 7.

“Periods of snow,” as they call it, are forecasted in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon starting on Tuesday (Jan. 4).

A 60 per cent chance of flurries in Salmon Arm is consistent with Environment Canada’s weeklong projections for the area.

2021 ended with cities like Penticton and Kelowna setting near-record lows, both falling just short of breaking old records set decades ago.

Environment Canada recognizes the start of winter on Dec. 1, with the first half of the season ending in mid-January. Meteorologists in the Okanagan predicted a “colder than usual” first half of winter before the start of the season.

