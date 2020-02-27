Snow becoming rain for Revelstoke

High plus four today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of light snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level rising to 1200 metres this afternoon. Fog patches this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers this evening. Periods of snow beginning overnight. Snow level 1200 metres lowering to valley bottom overnight. Low zero.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 251 cm

Season total: 911 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -5C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“The February 22nd surface hoar layer is becoming more reactive as rising temperatures, wind and increased snow load encourage slab formation.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Snow, wind, and warming are forecast. Riders are starting to be able to trigger slabs over a buried surface hoar layer and the consequence of doing so will only increase as more snowfall accumulates. Conservative decision-making is recommended.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Snow, wind, and warming are forecast. Riders are starting to be able to trigger slabs over a buried surface hoar layer and the consequence of doing so will only increase as more snowfall accumulates. Conservative decision-making is recommended.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

UPDATE: Boy, 5, will donate organs after crash that killed father, son on B.C. highway

