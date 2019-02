Stacked Films wants to make a snow bike movie in Revelstoke.

Picture this, two-time X-Games medallist Brock Hoyer is up in the mountains with the boys, they pack up and head home, he says he will meet them there. And so his journey through the streets of Revelstoke begins, jumping intersections, cars and maybe even climbing walls.

“Our goal is to create something really unique, something nobody has really ever done on a motorized snow bike before,” said Turner Simpson, a producer with Stacked.

READ MORE: CSRD film commissioner says Revelstoke could soon be a film industry hot-spot

If everything goes well, the company hopes to be filming April 1-10, however, producer and founder of Stacked, Steve Hall, said the filming will more likely than not get pushed back to February.

The film company had several asks of the city including street closures, RCMP support and waving of the permit and licensing fees.

In return, the company would feature the city in the film as well as sponsorship opportunities.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for small businesses to be featured throughout the project because we’re going to be going through the streets of Revelstoke,” Hall said.

They would also provide cinema quality footage to be used by the city and Tourism Revelstoke as needed.

Councillor Steven Cross, expressed concerns over the invasiveness of the project, as it calls for multiple road closures over the three week filming period.

He also said he was didn’t think that the image the film would portray of Revelstoke was the image “we want Revelstoke to be portrayed in.”

However, councillor Jackie Rhind disagreed, “I think this is right in line with Revelstoke.”

One of the companies asks was that RCMP be on site the whole time during filming.

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said that his staff is currently at capacity and given council’s decision not to include new officers in the draft budget, any work done for the film would have to be overtime.

David Barritt, film commissioner for the region, did say that an officer may not be necessary at all times but rather that the company intended on engaging with the RCMP to keep them informed and ask what they thought was necessary and adjust their budget, and ask for support from the city, as needed.

This presentation to city council was just the beginning. The company has been working with and will continue to work with the city’s economic development officer as well as Tourism Revelstoke and other stakeholders as the project progresses.

“This is a little bit bigger picture than your average Hallmark Film…they want to be engaging with Revelstoke, they want to have assistance but as well they are going to give something back,” Barritt said. “I think there is a great opportunity here for us to capitalize on what they are offering.”

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.