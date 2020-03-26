Flowers are starting to poke up on lawns near downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snow coming for Revelstoke

Up to five cm expected

Forecast from Environment Canada for Revelstoke:

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Snow level 900 metres. High plus 5. UV index 5 or moderate..

Tomorrow: Periods of rain changing to periods of snow near midnight. Snow level 900 metres lowering to valley bottom near midnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Low plus 1.

Tonight: Periods of snow changing to periods of rain in the morning. Snow level rising to 1000 metres in the morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Non-essential travel across the U.S. border will be denied. For details visit GOV.BC.CA/covid19

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: No conditions report.

South: No conditions report.

For more information see DriveBC.

The Revelstoke Resort is currently closed. For avalanche conditions, please check Avalanche Canada.

Weather

