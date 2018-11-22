‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Hazardous winter conditions are expected to hit the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope this evening.

According to a release issued Thursday morning by Environment Canada, a frontal system will cross the southern B.C. interior, followed by a southwest flow that is expected to deliver 20 to 30 cm of snow over the highway south of the summit.

Snow level will dip as far as 800 meters overnight. As the system moves east it is expected that the snow will taper off late Friday.

Residents are advised that travel may be difficult due to snow accumulation and to take necessary precautions such as winter tires and chains.

“Prepare for quickly changing and detiorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” states the release. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Drivers can visit www.shiftintowinter.ca for tips on driving in winter conditions. Road conditions are available on www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Just Posted

Update: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Drive safely

Avalanche control to close Trans Canada for one hour intervals tomorrow

The work in Glacier National Park is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.

Revelstoke for Refugees waiting for final paperwork to bring Syrian family to the Canada

Laura Stovel Revelstoke for Refugees It is mid-morning and my phone pings,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Revelstoke potter branching out

Jacquie Palmer is experimenting with paper clay

Stoked on Science: Taking slow steps to the next season

Jade Harvey Columnist I don’t know why exactly, but this year I… Continue reading

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

‘Rising sun’ flag flap in B.C. high school sparks counter-petition

Few people have yet signed the petition to keep up an Imperial Japanese flag in a Langley classroom

Going to the U.S. for Black Friday? Here’s what you need to know

Bring your passport, not your pot and be ready for long lineups

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as new sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

Most Read