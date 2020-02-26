Snow continuing in Revelstoke

Roughly five cm expected

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level rising to 800 metres this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers early this evening. Periods of snow beginning late this evening. Snow level 800 metres lowering to valley bottom late this evening. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Tomorrow: A few flurries changing to a few rain showers near noon. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 2 cm

Base depth: 254 cm

Season total: 910 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“More snow load is being added to the February 22nd persistent weak layer and a soft slab is developing. Conservative travel practices are crucial during this time of increasing avalanche hazard.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Snow and strong wind are forecast. Riders are starting to be able to trigger slabs over a buried surface hoar layer and the consequence of doing so will only increase as more snowfall accumulates. Conservative decision-making is recommended.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Snow and strong wind are forecast. Riders are starting to be able to trigger slabs over a buried surface hoar layer and the consequence of doing so will only increase as more snowfall accumulates. Conservative decision-making is recommended.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Most Read