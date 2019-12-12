Snow continuing in Revelstoke today

Up to 10 cm expected

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

Accident between Salmon Arm and Sicamous, single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 11 cm

Base depth: 122 cm

Season total: 315 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Days are short and the sky is grey. Plan your day around being back to the trailhead well before dark.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

