Snow continuing in Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.
Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 1.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 1.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
Accident between Salmon Arm and Sicamous, single lane alternating traffic.
Highway 23
North: Limited visibility with fog. Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
New snow: 11 cm
Base depth: 122 cm
Season total: 315 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“Days are short and the sky is grey. Plan your day around being back to the trailhead well before dark.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada