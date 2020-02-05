Snow continuing in Revelstoke

Snow expected for the next couple days

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight: Snow ending late this evening then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 6.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Flurries beginning in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Vehicle incident near Revelstoke. Single alternating lane.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 5 cm

Base depth: 253 cm

Season total: 807 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“The hazard could rise this afternoon if the weather arrives earlier than forecasted.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Avalanche hazard exists where the wind has loaded cornices and drifted recent snow into wind slabs. Give cornices a wide berth and assess for wind slab conditions before committing to terrain.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Avalanche hazard will increase throughout the day. Simplify terrain choices where more than 25 cm of new snow accumulates and seek out sheltered areas with soft loose snow.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Can

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors
Next story
Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

Just Posted

Revelstoke non-profit gets funding for youth programing

The North Columbia Environmental Society was recently awarded more than $11,000

Highway 1 closed near Golden due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does no give an estimation for reopening

Snow continuing in Revelstoke

Snow expected for the next couple days

Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Senior’s homesharing platform coming to Revelstoke

The business facilitates seniors finding tenants

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Pipeline talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

Morning Start: Why does oil in water produce all the colours of the rainbow?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, next update from Drive BC just after midnight Feb. 5.

VIDEO: Climate protesters stage peaceful protest during Kelowna council meeting

‘Tell the truth, declare a climate emergency now!” read the signs of the protesters

Most Read