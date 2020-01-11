Snow continuing through weekend in Revelstoke

Slippery driving conditions

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Blowing snow late in the afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 50 km/h gusting to 80 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

Insta

New snow: 8 cm

Base depth: 243 cm

Season total: 641 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Continued snowfall and wind are adding to the load on buried layers. Conservative terrain choices are still recommended.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

