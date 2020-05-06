Snow depths show variations at two Summerland sites

Measurements were taken by municipality on May 1

The latest measurements taken at the Summerland Reservoir show a snow pack well below normal for this time of year, while at Isintok Lake, the level is higher than usual.

The latest readings, taken on May 1, showed a snow depth of 190 millimetres at Summerland Reservoir, or the equivalent of 74 millimetres of water.

This is 67 per cent of the historical water equivalent of 110 millimetres, based on data collected over 57 years.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth on May 1 was 390 millimetres, or the equivalent of 144 millimetres of water.

This is 112 per cent of the historical average of 129 millimetres, based on 56 years of data.

Kris Johnson, director of works and utilities for Summerland, said the differences at the two sites are the result of precipitation, temperatures, elevation differences and locations.

