Snow dusts the region

The Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday

Skiers at Big White Mountain were up early to catch first chair after 8 centimetres of snow fell over night.

The dusting of snow puts the Alpine base at 152 cm so far this year, allowing for 108 of 118 runs to be open for Wednesday.

If you’re heading to the hill today or just out in the Central Okanagan dress warmly as Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of -9 C with periods of snow throughout the day.

To the north Silver Star Mountain is reporting 3 cm of snow in the last 24 hours and a base of 126 cm. Cooler temperatures will hit Vernon and the Shuswap at – 13 C with as much as 2 more cm of snow falling in Salmon Arm.

While Apex Mountain is reporting no new snow overnight and an Alpine base of 103 cm. Four of four lifts are open on the hill and it’s forecast to be -14 C with light wind on Wednesday.

For Penticton expect light snow throughout the day and temperatures hovering around -6 C.

RELATED: Wintry conditions on mountain passes

On the Interior Highways expect compact snow and fog for the morning on both the Connector and Coquihalla. Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall on the mountain passes through out the day.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field
Next story
MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

Just Posted

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Vernon man stays positive after home burns down

Vernon man won’t let fire get him down

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Revelstoke Review’s most-read stories of 2017

Revelstoke continues to make its mark on the world and 2017 was… Continue reading

They came for the deals

Shoppers descend on Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Boxing Day in Kelowna

Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field

Cold temperatures cause engine troubles for Shuswap pilot

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Okanagan Table wins major cookbook award

“This has been a 30-plus year dream to write a cookbook…”

St. Ives home, vehicles lost to fire

Owners of the residence were away for the holidays

Lower Mainland braces for winter storms, freezing rain

Province says it’s prepared to keep region’s bridges clear

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Newfoundland hit by winter storm

Winter storm blasts Newfoundland for more than three days now

Big pharma snub, lack of placebo to blame for lack of medical pot research: experts

Despite a growing number of Canadians turning to medical cannabis

Most Read