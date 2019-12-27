Snow ending this morning, slippery highways in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 27

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Road conditions from DriveBC at 8:05a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Watch for slippery sections between Perry River Bridge and Glacier National Park East Boundary. Compact snow.

Watch for slippery sections between Glacier National Park East Boundary and West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed limit reduced to 80 km/h.

Compact snow between Canoe Beach Dr NE and Perry River Bridge for 39.0 km (Sicamous). Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

For live updates see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 7.

Dec. 28: Becoming cloudy in the morning. Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 7. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

5cm in the last 24 hours.

5 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth: 176 cm.

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Triggering of large avalanches is still possible. Select your routes carefully.”

Alpine: 3-Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

For more information see Parks Canada.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.