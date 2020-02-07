Snow expected for Revelstoke

More than 10 cm is forecasted to fall by tonight

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. High zero. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 10 cm. Low minus 2.

Tomorrow: Periods of light snow ending in the afternoon then clearing. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

West to Sicamous: Slushy with slippery conditions.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

South: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 247 cm

Season total: 811 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Human triggered avalanches are possible today, heads up as you transition into open terrain at Treeline.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Be on the lookout for areas where recent snow has formed a slab from either wind or settlement. Seek sheltered snow and use small test slopes to determine how well the snow in your area is bonded to the crust.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Thursday

“Be on the lookout for areas where recent snow has formed a slab from either wind or settlement. Seek sheltered snow and use small test slopes to determine how well the snow in your area is bonded to the crust.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Can