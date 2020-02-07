Snow expected for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. High zero. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Snow. Amount 10 cm. Low minus 2.
Tomorrow: Periods of light snow ending in the afternoon then clearing. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.
West to Sicamous: Slushy with slippery conditions.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.
South: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 1 cm
Base depth: 247 cm
Season total: 811 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Human triggered avalanches are possible today, heads up as you transition into open terrain at Treeline.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Thursday
“Be on the lookout for areas where recent snow has formed a slab from either wind or settlement. Seek sheltered snow and use small test slopes to determine how well the snow in your area is bonded to the crust.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Thursday
“Be on the lookout for areas where recent snow has formed a slab from either wind or settlement. Seek sheltered snow and use small test slopes to determine how well the snow in your area is bonded to the crust.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Can