Snow forecasted for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight: Periods of snow ending before morning then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 118 cm

Season total: 329 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -11C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Southerly winds overnight will have created slabs in the alpine. Expect rising danger during the day with increased winds, snowfall, and milder temps.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada