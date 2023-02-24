A snowboarder is seen through a so-called snow Ghots at the top of Big White ski resort Thursday, Feb. 2, 2006 near Kelowna, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Snow in forecast for much of B.C. starting Friday in the north, then moving south

Winter conditions expected across the province throughout the weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow across much of British Columbia in the coming days, with up to 30 centimetres projected for parts of the south coast.

Across northern and central B.C., the snow is expected to start Friday night and persist through Saturday, with accumulations ranging from 10 to 30 centimetres.

Moving into the southern Interior, including parts of the Okanagan Valley along with the Thompson, Shuswap, Columbia and Kinbasket regions, the weather office says heavy snow is expected between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Special weather statements have also been added for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley, where snowfall could range from 10 centimetres to 30 at higher elevations.

Environment Canada says the snow in those areas is expected to intensify Saturday night before easing Sunday.

Statements are also in effect for all of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands, where snowfall amounts are expected to range from five to 15 centimetres.

Extreme cold warnings remained in effect Thursday for the Chilcotin, Peace River and Elk Valley regions, with Arctic outflow warnings for the north and central coast.

But the weather office said some relief should come soon, as wind chill values throughout northern and southeastern B.C. are expected to gradually rise Friday.

An Arctic outflow warning has been added for Whistler along with a wind warning for Howe Sound.

