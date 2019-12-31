Snow in the forecast, but no highway closures yet

Conditions for Revelstoke on Dec. 31

Revelstoke Mountain Resort saw 6 cm of snow since 3 p.m. Dec. 30, with more in the forecast today. (RMR)

Road conditions from DriveBC at 9:05 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Watch for slippery sections between Revelstoke and Quartz Creek Bridge. Compact snow.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed limit reduced to 80 km/h.

Snow deposit removal between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge.

Limited visibility with snow between Perry River Bridge, 25 km east of Sicamous, and Revelstoke. Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with snow.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections. Slushy sections. Compact snow.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning from the Revelstoke area: a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15-25 cm.

Today: Periods of snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight: Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Jan. 1: Cloudy. Wet snow in the morning then 60 percent chance of wet flurries or rain showers in the afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

6 cm in the last 24 hours.

21 cm in the last seven days.

Base depth 166 cm.

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

Large areas of Glacier National Park are CLOSED for avalanche control using EXPLOSIVES. Daily or annual winter permits are required to access winter restricted areas. Access information is available at the Rogers Pass Discovery Centre.

“Avalanche hazard will change dramatically throughout the day! Be extra cautious this afternoon!”

Alpine and treeline: 3 – Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

