A Bernese Mountain pup has his first interaction with snow as SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised a group of young skiiers with the eight-week old puppies. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Snow on horizon for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries beginning Thursday

Winter hasn’t loosened its icy grasp on the Okanagan yet.

While Sunday’s sunshine is expected to last until Wednesday across the Okanagan-Shuswap, save for a cloudy Tuesday in Salmon Arm, Environment Canada calls for a chance of flurries across the board beginning Thursday morning. Winter conditions are in the forecast until Saturday, Feb. 2.

Before the snow falls, however, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm will all see highs in the range of -1 to 1 C with night time temperatures dipping as low as -6 C Monday night.

That warm weather will continue as the region sees a 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday followed by similar conditions Friday and Saturday.

Despite Sunday’s warm weather – 7 C in Penticton, 5 C in Kelowna, 6 C in Vernon and 6 C in Salmon Arm – no weather records were broken.


