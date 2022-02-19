Snow squalls, ‘thundersnow’ expected in B.C. southern Interior this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior, including the Okanagan, this weekend.

There is a risk of snow squalls and thundersnow — a winter storm in which snowfall is accompanied by thunder and lightning — across the regions, the weather agency said early Saturday morning.

A cold front is expected to move through the southern Interior Saturday afternoon, bringing cold temperatures and making for favourable conditions for snow squalls Saturday evening. There is potential for thundersnow late Saturday afternoon and into the early evening.

“When a snow squall develops, a brief period of heavy snow with near zero visibility will impact localized areas,” Environment Canada said.

Motorists are advised to take care when travelling on the Coquihalla Highway from Merritt to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, and Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

Visibility may be quickly reduced during periods of heavy snow, and highways, walkways and parking lots may become tricky to navigate due to accumulating snow. Drivers are advised to turn on their lights and maintain safe following distances during poor visibility.

The weather statement is expected to be in effect until midday Sunday.

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weather