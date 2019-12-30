Snow starting this afternoon, no highway warnings in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 30

Road conditions from DriveBC at 9:05 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Snow removal at Rogers Pass Summit, expect 20 minute delays.

Watch for slippery sections between Glacier National Park and Yoho National Park.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No road warnings or planned closures at the moment.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Find live information on DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Dec. 31: Snow. Amount 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

0 cm in the last 24 hours.

1 cm in the last 48 hours.

16 cm in the last seven days.

Base depth: 163 cm.

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

Large areas of Glacier National Park are CLOSED for avalanche control using explosives. Daily or annual winter permits are required to access winter restricted areas. Access information is available at the Rogers Pass Discovery Centre.

“Watch for fresh pockets of windslab today if/when the winds pick up.”

Alpine: 2-Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline-1-low-Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

For more information see Parks Canada.

