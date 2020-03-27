A previous snowstorm in downtown Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Snowstorm heading for Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected by Sunday

Enivironment Canada has issued a special weather alert for Revelstoke.

From Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass through Revelstoke, up to 25 cm of snow is expected by Sunday.

Environment Canada said an unseasonably cool spring storm will deliver significant snow to the high mountain passes of southern B.C. beginning this evening.

Snow will continue through the day on Saturday as the system pushes across British Columbia. In the wake of the system on Sunday, intense bursts of flurries will add further accumulations. Gusty winds will reduce visibilities in blowing snow, particularly on Sunday.

The angency said the storm will provide adverse driving conditions and winter tires are mandatory until April 30.

Check DriveBC for updates.

 

Weather

