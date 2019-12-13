Snow today in Revelstoke

High of zero degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections. Compact ice and compact snow.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 5 cm

Base depth: 126 cm

Season total: 321 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Days are short and the sky is grey. Plan your day around being back to the trailhead well before dark.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada