Snow today in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Temperature steady near zero.
Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 1.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections. Compact ice and compact snow.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
New snow: 5 cm
Base depth: 126 cm
Season total: 321 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“Days are short and the sky is grey. Plan your day around being back to the trailhead well before dark.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada