Snow tonight in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Feb. 23

Expect around 5 cm of snow in Revelstoke tonight. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Amount 5 cm. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Low minus 2.

Tomorrow: Snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Conditions from DriveBC at 9:23 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north and south: Watch for slippery sections.

For live information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

5 cm in the last 24 hours.

11 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth of 254 cm.

Avalanche forecast:

Glacier National Park: “The Avalanche WRA is closed today. Please respect this closure. Carefully assess slopes for reactivity of the freshly buried Feb 22nd surface hoar/ sun crust.”

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

For more information see Parks Canada.

North Columbia: The developing storm slabs are expected to be reactive to human triggers on Sunday. Careful terrain selection and route finding will be required to effectively manage risk.

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

South Columbia: The developing storm slabs are expected to be reactive to human triggers on Sunday. Careful terrain selection and route finding will be required to effectively manage risk.

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

