Expect around 5 cm of snow in Revelstoke tonight. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Snow tonight in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Feb. 23

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Amount 5 cm. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Low minus 2.

Tomorrow: Snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Conditions from DriveBC at 9:23 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north and south: Watch for slippery sections.

For live information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Fiery collision involving truck closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

5 cm in the last 24 hours.

11 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth of 254 cm.

Avalanche forecast:

Glacier National Park: “The Avalanche WRA is closed today. Please respect this closure. Carefully assess slopes for reactivity of the freshly buried Feb 22nd surface hoar/ sun crust.”

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

For more information see Parks Canada.

North Columbia: The developing storm slabs are expected to be reactive to human triggers on Sunday. Careful terrain selection and route finding will be required to effectively manage risk.

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

South Columbia: The developing storm slabs are expected to be reactive to human triggers on Sunday. Careful terrain selection and route finding will be required to effectively manage risk.

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable

Below treeline: 2-Moderate

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News and Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found near B.C. cemetery
Next story
Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

Just Posted

Grizzlies playing Kamloops in round one of playoffs

They finished the regular season with 39 wins and six losses

Ski area in Glacier National Park closed after illegal access to adjoining area

It has been closed until further notice

Snow tonight in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Feb. 23

Liam’s Lowdown: Revelstoke’s ‘trashy’ future

The CSRD peg the cost of the new composting facility at roughly $500,000

Adapting to love along the Columbia River

One man starts a GoFundme to help his partner with health costs caused on the trip where they met

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Dale family was prominent in Summerland’s past

Ruth Dale taught for many years

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Most Read