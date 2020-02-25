Snow tonight in Revelstoke

High plus one today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. A few flurries or rain showers beginning this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow ending early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level rising to 800 metres in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. UV index 2 or low.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 255 cm

Season total: 907 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“The Avalanche Winter Restricted Area is CLOSED TODAY. Please respect the Winter Permit System, it requires 100% compliance to keep as much terrain open as possible.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Updated at 6:45 AM: Storm slab avalanches are easy to trigger at all elevations, and on some slopes could be big enough to produce destructive avalanches. Be diligent with choosing low-consequence terrain and avoiding terrain traps.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Small storm slab avalanches are easy to trigger at all elevations, so be diligent with choosing low-consequence terrain and avoiding terrain traps.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Weather

Most Read