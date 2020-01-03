Snow turning to rain today for Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Jan. 3

The line up extended into an upper parking lot at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this morning, but moved quickly. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Road conditions from DriveBC as of 8:50 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: No planned closures yet.

Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Snowshed and Lanark Snowshed. Anticipate poor visibility in tunnels due to a lighting failure.

Maintenance between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Quartz Creek FSR. Watch for traffic control. Expect up to 20 minute delays.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No planned closures yet.

Speed reduced to 80 km/h.

Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow, watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Compact snow, watch for slippery sections. Expect 20 minute delays at the ferry due to heavy snowfall.

For live information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning in affect for the Revelstoke area, expect 15-20 cm today between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass before the snow eases later this afternoon.

In town expect snow, mixed with rain near noon and ending this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow mixed with rain beginning near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2.

Jan. 4: Snow mixed with rain ending late in the morning then mainly cloudy. High plus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

13 cm in the last 24 hours.

25 cm in the last 48 hours.

74 cm in the last seven days.

Base depth: 205 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Strong winds, rising temperatures and new snow are all ingredients for large avalanches. Avoid exposure to overhead avalanche terrain as hazard rises today.”

Alpine-4-High-Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended. Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely. Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline and below treeline-3-Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.