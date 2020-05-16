Ucluelet local Liisa Nielsen captured this shot of the Snowbirds preparing for their upcoming season over Florencia Bay in 2018. (Photo - Liisa Nielsen)

Snowbirds will fly over Shuswap on May 16

The Canadian military demonstration squadron is expected to pass over early in the Afternoon.

The Snowbirds, the Canadian forces aerial demonstration team will be flying over the Shuswap on Saturday, May 16.

As part of operation inspiration, a nationwide tour by the famous flyers, the planes will take off from Rocky Mountain House Alberta at 12:30 p.m. pacific time. According to a map of the Snowbirds’ flight plan, they are expected to pass over Sicamous at approximately 1:10 p.m. before turning northwest over Salmon Arm and following the Trans-Canada Highway’s route through the Shuswap and on to Kamloops. They will land in Kamloops at 1:30 p.m.

The Snowbirds, officially known as 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, fly CT-114 Tutors which served as the Canadian Forces’ standard training jet from the 1960s until 2000. Their flyovers of other Canadian centres have have been as a nine-plane formation trailing highly visible white smoke from the rear.

With the announcement of their route, the Snowbirds asked that people watch the flyovers from their own homes and not travel to see the flyovers.


