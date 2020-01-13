Snowdrifts make North Okanagan roads impassable

Road conditions treacherous, some roads closed, others limited

Several areas in the Township of Spallumcheen are experiencing severe road drifts, which is making travel difficult, and in some instances, impassable.

The following areas are affected:

• Matheson – Closed (Impassible)

• Hallam – Single Lane

• Parkinson – Single Lane

• Schubert – Single Lane

• Grandview North – Single Lane (AIM section is impassible, 8 ft snow drifts)

• Grandview South – Single Lane

All other roads in the south are reduced to single lane.

READ MORE: Deep freeze drops in on North Okanagan

“Priority one roads are all open and we are working on side roads and pushing back the snow drifts in the south,” the township states in a media release. “Please drive safe and use caution in these areas.

“Your patience is appreciated – Township staff and contractors are working to get this done as efficiently as possible.”

Further updates will be available by 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

If you have any questions contact the office at 250-546-3013 or visit the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Temperatures to reach uncommon lows Monday in Okanagan and Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Horse killed, rider injured when struck by train during snowstorm
Next story
Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Just Posted

RSS performing Dorothy in Wonderland this week

The shows are Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Slippery roads and low temperatures for Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Jan. 13

VIDEO: Avalanche control work done this morning west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed west of Revelstoke this morning for… Continue reading

Finding solutions to local affordability challenges, the Made in Revelstoke way

A look at the purpose and progress of the Collective Impact project

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 9

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees

Vancouver-born Dennis Gassner also got a nod for best production design

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Can you go 24 hours without screens? Contestants in Hope, B.C., will try

Organizers hope to ‘turn back the tide’ on overuse of screens among residents

Snowdrifts make North Okanagan roads impassable

Road conditions treacherous, some roads closed, others limited

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

Knife pulled on North Okanagan restaurant employees

RCMP searching for suspect from alleged robbery

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the U.S.

Most Read