Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Approximately 20 – 25 cm of snow is expected by Tuesday morning as a frontal system over the south coast moves through the BC Interior.

Travellers are encouraged to stay vigilant and to adjust your driving to the road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Drive BC reports that road conditions east of Rogers pass are slushy with slippery sections, between Revelstoke and Golden.

Drive BC also reports compact snow and limited visibility in the Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Alerts can be monitored on the Environment Canada website. Sever weather can be reported by emailing BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada