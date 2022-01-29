Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway from Saturday evening, Jan. 29, to early Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022. (File photo)

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway from Saturday evening, Jan. 29, to early Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022. (File photo)

Snowfall expected on B.C. Interior highways over the weekend

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3

A significant amount of snow is expected to fall on B.C. Interior highways over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. The weather alert also applies to the North Columbia, West Columbia, West Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

Between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Saturday evening and early Monday morning as a frontal system sweeps over the Interior, according to the weather agency.

Snow will begin early Saturday evening over North Columbia, West Columbia and the Coquihalla summit. Snow will then intensify in these areas and spread to the Kootenay region on Sunday morning. Snow will reach Elk Valley by Sunday afternoon and then taper off by Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to take caution as weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

To monitor road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Teck says coal sales fall below guidance as extreme cold in B.C. disrupts logistics

READ MORE: Okanagan Okie springs for Groundhog Day weather prediction in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weatherSnow

Previous story
Thousands gather on Parliament Hill for protest against vaccine mandates
Next story
WATCH THE VIDEO: Conflict sparks at Freedom Rally in downtown Princeton

Just Posted

A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

A home in downtown Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Local program assisting those in need of emergency housing in Revelstoke

heart
A call for kindness

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison (second from right) meets with representatives from Sunrise Transport in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy Rob Morrison.
MP Morrison voices support for truck convoy protesting COVID vaccine mandates