Snowfall warning for mountain passes

Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass to get heavy snowfall.

Throughout the Southern Interior a mix of snow flurries and rain is expected to fall on what is shaping up to be a mild winter day.

If you’re driving anywhere, however, there’s still cause to be careful.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday morning for Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected.

“A frontal system will continue to move across the Kootenays today, giving snow to higher elevation sections of Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass,” reads the warning. ” Approximately 10 cm has fallen overnight with additional amounts of five to 10 cm expected today.”

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules
Next story
China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

Just Posted

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect.

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Glimpses of the Past

From a new engine for the fire brigade in 1893 to spreading avalanche awareness in 1988

Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

New location for local bike shop proposed

If development permit approved, Tantrum Ride Co would relocate to new build at 306 First Street West

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Trial for man accused of beating teen into coma takes place in Kelowna

The Kamloops man accused of beating a teen back in 2016 will go to trial in Kelowna

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Trudeau ducks chatting about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau ducks, weaves over talking to committee about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Most Read