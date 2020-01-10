Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the North Okanagan on Jan. 10, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Greater Vernon Area and up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by this evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 11:27 a.m. Friday.

The national weather agency is calling between 10 and 15 centemetres near Enderby and Lumby with winds gusting up to 40 km/h.

A Pacific weather system is dropping heavy snow to the North Thompson, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions and 10-20 cm are expected to fall by this evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada wrote. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Winter storm to batter Okanagan Shuswap

READ MORE: ‘Do not drive,’ urged in North Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future
Next story
Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Just Posted

Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm for Revelstoke

The snow is to continue until next week

Revelstoke Library’s most checked out books for 2019

Garfield is on the list three times

Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed between 1 p.m and 3 p.m.

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Retiring board chair from Columbia Basin Trust leaves his mark

Rick Jensen has been on the board for seven years

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Okanagan residents’ backyard

Incident allegedly took place at property on Harbour Heights Road in Okanagan Landing

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

Most Read