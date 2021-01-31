Snowfall warning for Revelstoke; 25 cm expected

It’s snowing in Revelstoke. This morning near downtown. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It’s finally dumping snow in the City of Revelstoke.

There is a snowfall warning for the area from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass along Highway 1.

A series of Pacific weather systems are expected to deliver up to 25 cm of snow by Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Due to the new snow, avalanche conditions have increased to considerable in the backcountry.

DriveBC advises caution with compact snow and slippery sections on Highway 1.

Since yesterday, 16 cm of snow has fallen at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Temperatures are expected to rise today, with freezing levels rising to 800 metres by this evening.

The City of Revelstoke is at 480 metres.

There is also a snowfall warning for Whister, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Fraser Canyon. Up to 25 cm is expected in those areas.

Weather