Up to 25 cm of snow expected by tonight

Get the shovel ready, there is a snowfall warning for Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada is expecting up to 15 cm of snow to fall between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass along Highway 1.

A frontal system is moving across the southern B.C. interior today, depositing large amounts of snow to parts of the Columbias.

Highway 1 will close over Rogers Pass periodically today for avalanche control.

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility over Rogers Pass with blowing snow and slippery sections. Caution is advised.

It’s currently raining in Revelstoke, Environment Canada says the freezing level is at 800 metres elevation.

