Snowfall warning for Rogers Pass

A snowfall warning is in effect on the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. Environment Canada is forecasting 20 to 30 cm of snow.

“Heavy snow will spread into Rogers Pass by tonight, where snow accumulations of 20 to 35 cm are possible by Monday afternoon,” the alert said. “Though periods of snow will start over Kootenay Pass today, the most substantial snowfall is expected to occur on Monday. A total snowfall amount of 25 to 35 cm is possible by Monday afternoon.”

On Hwy. 1, there’s compact snow with slippery sections and limited visibility with fog between Revelstoke and Craigellachie. And heading east, there’s compact snow with slushy sections between Revelstoke and the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

For current weather, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.