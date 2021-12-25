Crystal Schick/Yukon News Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan.

Snowfall warning for the Central and South Okanagan

10 to 15 cm is expected overnight

It will truly be a white Christmas in the Okanagan as Environment Canada is forecasting 10 to 15 cm of snow for Dec. 25.

The Central and South Okanagan is under a snowfall warning for the next 24 hours.

Due to a cold northerly wind that will funnel down the Okanagan, heavy snow is anticipated.

West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos could see heavier snowfall as the cold northerly winds interact with the relatively warmer Okanagan lakes, stated Environment Canada.

“Generally, 10 cm of snow is expected through the region, but local amounts exceeding 15 cm are possible.”

Gusty northerly winds will likely generate local blowing snow, which prompted a warning for Interior highways, as drivers should expect reduced visibility. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

READ MORE: Kelowna snowmobilers giving back after backcountry rescue

READ MORE: Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganSnow

Previous story
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
Next story
Officer saves baby who wasn’t breathing at U.S. airport

Just Posted

Kelowna Kinsmen’s Kelly Hutchinson presents a donatio to the BGC Okanagan. (Kristi Patton photo)
BGC Okanagan reflects on 2021

Aerial view of the Kelowna campus. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College year in review

The final three days of June of 2021 in B.C. were record-setting, with temperatures reaching highs of 45-49 C in some parts of the province. (Contributed)
Meteorologist looks back at extreme heat in June: ‘Worst weather event of my career’

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?