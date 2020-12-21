Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)

With up to 20 centimetres of snow expected today, city crews are busy clearing roads and pathways.

A snowfall warning was issued for the North Okanagan, including Vernon, by Environment Canada Dec. 21. That has the city’s full fleet of snow clearing equipment activated and operators have started clearing roads on a priority basis, as identified in the city’s snow and ice control policy.

Priority 1 Roads – arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas

Priority 2 Roads – all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs

Priority 3 Roads – lanes and cul-de-sacs

“Depending on the length and scope of the snow event, it could take up to 72 hours for crews to reach all parts of the city, once the snow has stopped falling,” communications manager Christy Poirier said. “If the snow continues to fall, crews may need to return to priority one roads, in order to keep traffic moving through town.”

Therefore residents are urged that if you must travel today slow down, give yourself more time to reach your destination, and drive to road conditions. If you come across a motor vehicle incident and emergency responders are on scene or people are outside of their vehicles, remember to slow down and provide enough room while passing to keep yourself and everyone else in the area safe.

Citizens are reminded that clearing sidewalks of snow and ice that are adjacent to residential and commercial properties is the responsibility of the resident or tenant. It’s important these areas are kept clear for the safety and accessibility of everyone who uses them (including those delivery parcels, mail and newspapers).

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, do not pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas, as these create issues for travel and safety concerns for the community.

For more information on the city’s snow and ice program, visit: vernon.ca/cleartheway. For highway updates, visit drivebc.ca.

