Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Total accumulations of up to 25 cm can be expected by this evening

Drivers travelling on the Coquihalla Highway should continue to monitor Drive BC for changing driving conditions. (Contributed)

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Heavy snowfall continues over the Coquihalla highway, on Monday, with 5 to 10 cm being reported.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow as the weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Coquihalla Highway