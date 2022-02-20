Heavy snow will bring the total accumulation of 20 to 30 centimetres to the B.C. interior highways this morning, before the Pacific frontal system tapers off into flurries before noon. (Black Press file photo)

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

20 to 30 cm of snow accumulation this morning

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect this morning (Feb. 20) for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Heavy snow will bring the total accumulation to 20 to 30 centimetres on the B.C. interior highways, before the Pacific frontal system tapers off into flurries before noon.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada’s warnings says.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

