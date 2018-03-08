Snowfall warning in effect for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

It’s back to winter conditions

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific low pressure system is spreading snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass this morning,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.

“Periods of light snow today will become heavy at times tonight as the low crosses the area. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday morning.”

They go on to advise postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Grizzlies claw back to even Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1

Revelstoke beats 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 in Game 2 at home

Turbulent sophomore season for Revelstoke Air

As of Feb. 19, only nine of 20 flights able to land at Revelstoke Airport

Strength in Revelstoke for International Women's Day

Women should not forget their right to live in a safe and supportive environment: Women's Shelter executive director

Revelstoke racers shine at Silver Star

Athletes under 12 hit the podium three times at Okanagan Zone Finals

Wranglers tame Grizzlies in Game 1 of Doug Birks Division Final

100 Mile steals 4-1 road win to take 1-0 series lead against the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Video: Do you think Revelstoke should have passenger train service?

We took to the streets this week to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

South Okanagan cop chided in not-guilty verdict for youth sex assault

No police notes, no DNA test and no chance for girl to identify or absolve alleged assaulter until pre-trial

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren't speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

