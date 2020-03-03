Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

A total amount of 10-20 centimeters is expected, according to Environment Canada.

“A strong Pacific cold front will bring heavy snow to the route tonight,” said the national weather agency in a statement.

“The snow will develop near the summit late this afternoon and then the snow level lowers to near 400 metres tonight as the front crosses the region. Total snowfall accumulations of up to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday morning.”

Travelers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Currently in Kelowna it is 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. Tonight, expect a few clouds with increasing cloudiness after midnight. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight.

Here is a look at Kelowna’s forecast for the next few days:

READ MORE: Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge
Next story
Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Armstrong team slides away with biggest trophy at 68th annual bonspiel

Revelstoke teams won the other two divisions at the curling club event

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Rain is expected

Semi trailer crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

No road closures have been announced by DriveBC

Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

They play in Kamloops March 2

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Fresh Outlook Foundation to host community health summit in Kelowna

The summit is scheduled for Nov. 24 to 26, 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

UBC Okanagan, YMCA team up to tackle prediabetes with prevention program

The partnership looks to bring the evidence-based lifestyle programs to more Okanagan communities

Okanagan man arrested after counterfeit cash used in Vernon

35-year-old arrested Monday, March 2 after Vernon RCMP investigation

Nanaimo man found with fentanyl in North Okanagan

Himpfen enters guilty plea to possession for the purpose of trafficking

Most Read