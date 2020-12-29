Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

Snow is on the way for the Central and North Okanagan, Environment Canada announced Dec. 29. (Nate Brown photo)

Snow is on the way for the Central and North Okanagan.

Starting tonight (Dec. 29) and continuing into Wednesday (Dec. 30), 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the area stretching from Kelowna to Vernon.

This is the result of a frontal system which Environment Canada says will move across the southern interior, and bring with it periods of snow.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at time in heavy snow,” stated Environment Canada in a release Tuesday (Dec. 29) afternoon.

Snow is expected to slow by Wednesday afternoon.

