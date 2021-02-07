Snowfall warnings in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

A total of 10-15 centimetres of snow is anticipated on mountain passes throughout the day Sunday

Coquihalla Summit on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7. (DriveBC)

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton along Highway 3.

The weather authority anticipates snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres on Sunday (Feb. 7) before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Monday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced by heavy snow, rapid accumulation will make travel difficult and poor conditions may cause delays, Environment Canada stated.

The same weather disturbance responsible for snowy highways is also expected to make temperatures drastically drop over the next few days.

Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average while coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal.

READ MORE: Arctic winds to chill Okanagan next week

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwaySevere weather