Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

Roughly each year the City of Revelstoke receives 350 cm per year, which can cost up to $3,500 per cm to plow.

This year’s snow removal budget is $1.3 million, with sanding costs pegged at $128,500.

On average, the City uses roughly 3,000 cubic meters of sand per winter.

Snow plowing in Revelstoke is split between night and day. Some neighbourhood get the majority of plowing during the night, such as Arrow Heights, Big Eddy, Lower Town, CPR Hill, and South Revelstoke. While others, like Central Revelstoke, the Courthouse and Columbia Park are majority plowed during the day from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

The city looks after more than 130 km of roads and 35 km of sidewalks.

In 2018, the city almost plowed through $600,000 in snow removal costs in less than two months during a stormy Janurary and Feburary, when more than 260 cm fell on the city.

