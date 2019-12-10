There has been multiple snowfalls in Revelstoke so far this month. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

This year’s snow removal budget is $1.3 million

Roughly each year the City of Revelstoke receives 350 cm per year, which can cost up to $3,500 per cm to plow.

This year’s snow removal budget is $1.3 million, with sanding costs pegged at $128,500.

On average, the City uses roughly 3,000 cubic meters of sand per winter.

READ MORE: Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

Snow plowing in Revelstoke is split between night and day. Some neighbourhood get the majority of plowing during the night, such as Arrow Heights, Big Eddy, Lower Town, CPR Hill, and South Revelstoke. While others, like Central Revelstoke, the Courthouse and Columbia Park are majority plowed during the day from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

The city looks after more than 130 km of roads and 35 km of sidewalks.

In 2018, the city almost plowed through $600,000 in snow removal costs in less than two months during a stormy Janurary and Feburary, when more than 260 cm fell on the city.

READ MORE: City plows through nearly $600K for snow removal in January

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft
Next story
Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Just Posted

Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

This year’s snow removal budget is $1.3 million

Slippery roads near Revelstoke today

High minus three

Revelstoke Community Choir brings the holiday spirit

The Revelstoke Community Choir performed their annual holiday season concert on Dec.… Continue reading

Juno award winning artist playing Traverse Saturday night

Friday night will feature Illvis Freshly and Mt. Doyle

UPDATE: Stranger who offered kids candy turns himself in, ‘no nefarious intentions’ say RCMP

On Dec. 7 a man was handing out candy from a vehicle to kids in Revelstoke

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

Jail time for Vernon man connected to fatal shooting

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

Jurassic World 3 will film in Metro Vancouver under working title Arcadia

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

Morning Start: How many people live on earth?

Your morning start for December 10, 2019.

Most Read