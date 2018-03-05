Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service after a man died while snowmobiling in the backcountry Sunday.

On March 4, police received an emergency spot activation in the backcountry area of Mabel Lake, near Lumby, for a man who reportedly lost control of his snowmobile and landed in a creek. The man was with a group of friends at the time of the incident, who attempted to assist the man, however he died as a result of his injuries.

Members of the Vernon Search and Rescue team, along with the RCMP were engaged to assist in the recovery of the male.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of those performing CPR on scene, the male succumbed to his injuries,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “This tragic event serves as yet another reminder of the risks associated to backcountry sports, regardless of your level of expertise and training.”

The deceased male has since been positively identified as a 30-year-old Lumby man.

The death is non suspicious in nature and the RCMP continue to work with the BC Coroners Service on the investigation. No further information is available for release.

This is the second backcountry death in the region in the last week. A skier died near Cherryville Feb. 26. See Cherryville accident claims skier.


