Snowmobilers caught in caribou closure near Revelstoke

The four individuals were spotted from helicopter by B.C. conservation officers

Four snowmobilers were caught in a caribou closure south of Revelstoke last month.

On Feb. 6, B.C. conservation officers were patrolling by helicopter an area called Silvercup Ridge, which is roughly 100 km south of Revelstoke near Trout Lake. They spotted four individuals within the closed boundaries and with ground support were able to confirm their identity.

Silvercup Ridge is near Trout Lake. (Google map)

Since 2009, the B.C. government has closed areas to snowmobile use across Mountain Caribou ranges. From midnight Dec. 31 to Apr. 15, there are closures in many areas throughout B.C. Some areas include: Frisby, Sale, Keystone/Standard Basin and Caribou Basin. Detailed maps of areas closed can be found at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw/wildlife/snowmobile-closures/

READ MORE: New auxiliary conservation officer in Revelstoke area – for now

According to Joe Caravetta, Regional Manager and Inspector Conservation Officer , the four individuals have not been arrested. However, the matter is still under investigation. It’s possible that court action may be taken against the four and a judge will decide the penalty. This may be the first time court action has been taken in the Revelstoke area for snowmobiling in a caribou closure.

However, Caravetta says overall most people have been compliant with the closures.

“I believe word is out that we fly regularly.”

Conservation officers patrol caribou closures by air, roughly once a week.

In previously cases, if caught, fines were $575 and enforcement officers had the right to impound machines.

Although no tickets were handed out last year, conservation officers did find machine tracks in caribou closures in the Revelstoke area.

In 2015, there were 24 enforcement acts.

In January, conservation officer Dan Bartol for Revelstoke area was quoted in a previous article saying, “It only takes one snowmobile to cause significant disturbance to caribou.”

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to three calls last week

Here is what Revelstoke Search and Rescue was up to Feb. 18-24:… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Feb. 27

King of the Mountain March 1-3 Revelstoke Mountain Resort King of the… Continue reading

Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Plastic bag ban brought back to Revelstoke City Council

North Columbia Environmental Society asked for ban by July 1

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Firefighters battle third fire in two days at B.C. homeless encampment

No details on any injuries, but the blaze appeared large early Friday morning in Maple Ridge

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Most Read