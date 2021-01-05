Snowmobilers rescued near Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue assisted three stuck snowmobilers on Hunters Range east of Enderby Jan. 3, 2021. (VSAR - Contributed)

Three snowmobilers were rescued east of Enderby Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, unhurt but really cold.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) were called out by RCMP to aid the snowmobilers in the Hunters Range area east of Enderby.

Search and rescue members were able to make contact with the individuals and they were able to provide their approximate location.

“VSAR’s sled team and support members quickly staged their vehicles at the Hunters Range lower parking lot and initiated their rescue plan,” the organization said in a statement.

“Making their way up and across the mountain, the search team carefully approached the area, aware that there recent snowfall and weather patterns presented potential avalanche conditions,” VSAR said. “They were able to get relatively close to the subjects on their sled, then proceeded to walk in the remainder of the way, packing down a solid route with shovels and their feet.”

When they reached the subjects, it was confirmed there were no injuries but one of the sleds was “hopelessly” stuck in the creek under deep snow.

The three had been exploring the mountain when they got stuck in the creek bed. Despite attempts to free the snowmobiles for hours, they realized they were stuck and needed help.

“They made the right decision and had called 911 requesting help,” VSAR said.

Working as a team, VSAR members and the three individuals were able to dig out the sleds and get them back uphill onto more solid packed trails.

The snowmobilers were then escorted down the mountain by VSAR.

VSAR reminds recreationists there is no charge for its services and while exploring the backcountry, outdoor enthusiasts shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help when accidents or injuries occur.

READ MORE: Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

READ MORE: Still time to nominate someone for Vernon Good Citizen honour

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.