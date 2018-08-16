Snowy Mountain fire now classified as held

The Snowy Mountain wildfire remains at an estimated 13,359 hectares in size and is classified as held.

According to BC Wildfire crews will continue to work on the fire patrolling and mopping up.

“The BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team assigned to the Snowy Mountain Fire is working collaboratively with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources given the fire’s proximity to the border,” said BC Wildfire.

Challenging crews is steep terrain which is inoperable in some areas, and poses a safety risk to firefighting personnel. Crews are being strategically placed where it is safe and where suppression objectives can be met.

Fire equipment is being demobilized in areas where it is no longer required.

Two new fires have sparked in the South Okanagan, in recent days. Residents in Keremeos may see helicopters bucking water on a fire 19 km up Olalla Forest Service Road, this blaze is an estimated 26 hectares.

Another smaller fire sparked near Ryder Lake; however this blaze is only estimated at .1 hectare in size.

