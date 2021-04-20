BC Wildfire Service file.

BC Wildfire Service file.

So far, fire season in Kamloops region about average

Unseasonably warm temperatures as of late are drying out ground fuel

  • Apr. 20, 2021 2:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

B.C. wildfire crews continue to tend to a fire burning 18 kilometres northwest of Merritt that has grown to 100 hectares in size.

Fire activity elsewhere in the Kamloops Fire Centre remains low, however, with 10 active fires and only one blaze of note.

The Petit Creek fire near Merritt was sparked on the weekend and quickly grew on Monday due to high winds. There was no lightning in the area, so the BC Wildfire Service has assumed it to be a human-caused blaze.

Evacuation alerts were issued on Mondau by the Thompson -Nicola Regional District for properties in the Canford and Miller Estates subdivision, in electoral areas N and M.

On Tuesday, the wildfire service said it had dispatched 42 personnel, two pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters to fight the flames.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has seen 1,646 hectares burned to date.

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran said that while early season fire activity is not unusual, unseasonably warm temperatures as of late are drying out ground fuel that has not yet had a chance to green up or take on moisture from precipitation.

“With warm temperatures and windy conditions, there’s still a risk for fires to spread quickly, so we’re asking the public to be extremely cautious with any type of open burning,” Lidhran said.

The fire danger rating for the region was pegged at low on Monday, while most of the northern part of the province was given a moderate rating.

Lidhran said that rating may not account for the fact that, currently, the region is still seeing deep temperature drops overnight, with fuels needing to reheat during the day in order to become more dangerous.

“That won’t be the case for the rest of the season,” she said.

The wildfire service is currently predicting a normal wildfire season, according to its seasonal outlook released on April 12.

Precipitation in the coming months will be a key factor in predicting the severity of this year’s wildfire season, Lidhran said.

Mother Nature may lend a land later this week as, following a stretch of sunny and warm weather, showers and cooler temperatures are expected on Friday and through the weekend.

READ MORE: Penticton man drowns swimming in Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Families of workers killed in Field train derailment allege negligence in lawsuit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system
Next story
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
Kootenay-Columbia MP pans federal budget

Conservative Rob Morrison says budget doesn’t have a plan for long-term spending priorities

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. There are two new gravel pits up for consideration by the province. The area is deemed to be ecologically sensitive. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
LETTER: When did Revelstoke become gravel pit central?

Two new gravel pits are being proposed near the Jordan River

Photo: pixabay.com
Morning Start: Why do dogs like squeaky toys?

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients more than a year into the pandemic. (The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

Up to 456 people now in hospital, 148 in intensive care

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Vernon business the evening of Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Police search for man who allegedly robbed Vernon business with weapon

The suspect is said to have threatened an employee before running off with two bottles of liquor

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada Post has moved up parcel delivery deadlines within Canada in response to unprecedented holiday demand during COVID-19 but is still telling Canadians to expect delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Mail suspended at Kelowna condo after mask-less residents spotted in lobby

Residents were asked to pick up their mail at Canada Post’s office on Baillie Avenue

Christy Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.’s money-laundering problem over the past decade. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

The former B.C. premier testified Tuesday she was concerned the problem was ‘apparently at an all-time high’

An animal carrier full of bullet holes and containing a dead animal was found near Castlegar. Photo: Colleen Schwartz
Castlegar woman finds dead animal inside carrier riddled with bullet holes

The remains were discovered near Castlegar

This cougar alert was posted near Chilliwack after a cougar was reported in the area on April 10, 2021. (Black Press - File)
Dog killed by cougar near Penticton

The band issued a warning to keep an eye on children and pets in the area

The city asking the public if they want to pursue legal action against the province and their decision to override the city on the Victory Church issue. (Jesse Day Western News)
Penticton to sue province over homeless shelter

City council voted unanimously to go forward with legal action

Most Read