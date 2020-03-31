Osoyoos RCMP have launched a criminal investigation prompted by residents concerns’ surrounding a social media post. (File photo)

‘April Fools’ social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

Post claims individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking housing for seasonal workers

Osoyoos RCMP have launched a criminal investigation into a social media post claiming individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking households willing to take in seasonal workers.

READ MORE: Osoyoos mayor supports border closure despite economic uncertainty

Concerns around the post were initially raised by residents of Osoyoos.

RCMP say they share the general public’s concern, especially amidst the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by the provincial government.

Police say they have discussed their concerns with the individual they believe to be responsible for creating the post. The suspect claims that it was intended to be an April Fools prank.

Investigators have urged the individual to remove the post, and ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or criminal activity to police.

Osoyoos RCMP say they are continuing their investigation into this matter and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward and speak with police.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Concerns over open border linger for Osoyoos residents

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity
Next story
UPDATE: Outbreak of COVID-19 at West Kelowna agricultural business; 14 cases confirmed

Just Posted

COVID-19: Revelstoke 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton tests positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

‘April Fools’ social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

Post claims individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking housing for seasonal workers

Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

Glade, Kootenay and Arrow Lakes some of the ferry crossings in Interior

Grocery pickups and other supports available for Shuswap seniors living at home

BC 211 is another way to connect with Shuswap Better at Home program

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

WATCH: Vernon nurse shares fears for frontline workers

Craig Gallagher shares video explaining mental and physical stress health-care workers face

Town of Princeton launches Coronavirus hotline to assist residents in need

The Town of Princeton has launched what could be B.C.’s first municipally-managed… Continue reading

Most Read