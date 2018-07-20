Casino workers on the picket lines outside the Cascades Casino in Penticton. (Photo: Black Press)

Solidarity picket for striking workers in the Thompson-Okanagan Saturday

Picket events planned at all four Gateway casinos

Over 675 members of the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) on strike at Gateway Casinos in the Thompson-Okanagan region will be welcoming community members and guests from unions across the labour movement for solidarity pickets at all four locations Saturday.

The events, starting at noon at Cascades Casino in Kamloops and ending at 8 p.m. in Penticton, will be staggered throughout the day to allow supporters to visit more than one picket line.

“We’re calling on union and community members throughout the Thompson Okanagan region to support these casino workers on strike for a living wage,” said BCGEU Executive Vice President Doug Kinna. “Union members everywhere need to help send a message: wealthy employers, like Gateway Casinos, have short-changed workers for too long — our members deserve their fair share in the company’s success.”

Related: Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers going on strike

“We know a fair and reasonable collective agreement for both our staff and our company is possible and remain committed to these negotiations to reach a deal and get our employees back to work,” said Tanya Gabara, public affairs director for Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

Gabara said last week the BCGEU union workers are asking for up to 60 per cent wage increases and significant increases in benefits.

“This is clearly in excess of any reasonable rates in this market and simply not competitive,” said Gabara in a news release last week.

Related: Casino worker money demands called ‘unreasonable’

Gateway Casino workers on strike in the Thompson Okanagan are also welcoming guests from other unions across the labour movement. This event has been deemed a solidarity picket, named to show support for Gateway Casino workers on strike since June 29, 2018, for fair wages and respect on the job.

The schedule:

12 p.m. — Cascades Casino Kamloops – 1555 Versatile Drive

3 p.m. — Lake City Casino Vernon – 4900 Anderson Way

5:30 p.m. — Playtime Casino Kelowna – 1300 Water Street

8 p.m. — Cascades Casino Penticton – 201 – 553 Vees Drive

Over 675 BCGEU members working at four Gateway Casinos in the Okanagan walked off the job on Friday, June 29 after mediation broke down with their employer. The union has been in mediated talks throughout the strike but have not reached a deal. Workers are fighting for living wages, better working conditions and respect on the job.

BCGEU represents staff spread across Gateway’s four casinos in the Okanagan: Playtime Casino in Kelowna, Lake City Casino in Vernon, and Cascades Casinos in Kamloops and Penticton. BCGEU members work in table games, as slot attendants, cashiers, in the count room, kitchen, security, guest services and maintenance.

Related: Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Related: Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers to strike

