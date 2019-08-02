Some of the best and worst street names in the Okanagan

From West Kelowna to Lake Country, check out some noteworthy street names

The intersection of Butt and Brown Road in West Kelowna. (Google Maps)

The Okanagan is chalk full of great street names that recognize local attributes.

Countless roads named after wines, mountain views, trees and golf courses. But what are some of the best and worst names in the Okanagan? From West Kelowna to Lake Country, there are those road names that make both residents and tourists laugh or point out as they pass through.

In Kelowna, Dolphin Ave, Magic Drive, Wizard Court, and Samurai Court are some names that stand out as more peculiar than others. Mars Road, Heimlich Road, and Scorpio Road may also catch some attention.

Cougar Road, Mimosa Drive and Butt Road are stand-outs in West Kelowna, especially with Butt Road crossing over with Brown Road to create an intersection humorous enough to make any childish adult chuckle.

Lake Country has Whiskey Cove Road, Dick Road, and Nighthawk Road.

Yellowsnow Road, Zzyzx Road, Chicken Dinner Road, and Uptha Road are notable street names from across the U.S.

READ MORE: District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

READ MORE: West Kelowna White Spot vandalized

In most cities, the municipal government will decide or develop a committee that chooses the street names for the city, and if/how street names can be changed.

In Kelowna, a comprehensive list called the Pioneer Street Name List was compiled by the Subdivision Approvals Branch with the aid of the Okanagan Historical Society. Newly-created roads are assigned names that are taken from prominent pioneers and settlers, prominent Kelowna residents and other factors. This city council policy was approved in 2012.

The policy also details how to change an existing street name and why roads are designated with their respective suffix (Ave, Rd, Dr, etc).

READ MORE: B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

The Butt Road and Brown Road intersection could be hard to beat as the unofficial best street name in the Okanagan.

